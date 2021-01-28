In pics: Renault's latest Kiger sub-compact SUV is raring for a fight

Home
6 Photos
. Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 03:45 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The production-spec Renault Kiger appears to be closely related to its concept version showcased previously. Kiger will come with three drive modes - Normal, Eco and Sports.
1/6Renault India has showcased the much-awaited Kiger sub-compact SUV which is all set to enter an extremely competitive yet lucrative segment in the country. It will rival the likes of Vitara Brezza, Venue, Nexon, and KUV300.
<
2/6The car features horizontally stacked headlamps mounted over the front bumper and sleek LED DRLs which lend it a high bonnet effect. The signature front main grille seems to have a borrowed styling from the popular Kwid entry-level crosshatch.
<
3/6Over at the side, the funky looking alloys sit under muscular arches which add to the car's muscular appeal. Renault has also used black plastic cladding on the doors and wheel arches for an added touch of aggressiveness. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
<
4/6The rear of the new Renault Kiger comes with inverted C-shaped LED tail lamps which look sharp and modern, complementing the exterior of the car. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
<
5/6The Kiger will use two engine options - 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm, and 1.0 L petrol engine with an output of 72 PS and 96 Nm. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
<
6/6Kiger will be a global product manufactured in India and Renault is promising a whole list of feature highlights that could make it a compelling option. The SUV will also come with a first in segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter. (Image: HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)
