In pics: Renault Rafale showcased to the world as the fighter jet-based SUV
Renault Rafale SUV is ready for the dog fight as the brand's most potent weapon yet.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 13:01 PM 1/10 Renault has taken the covers off of its latest flagship product - the Rafale SUV. The name and the vehicle model itself draws inspiration from the heritage of the Rafale fighter planes that have a long history of serving defence forces around the world. 2/10 Rafale is being positioned as the new flagship model from the French manufacturer and will be officially launched in select markets in the first quarter of 2024. 3/10 The SUV is based on the company's CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV. This plaform, says Renault, helps open up a whole lot of space in the cabin of the vehicles. 4/10 But while space is crucial to its success, the Rafale SUV is also promising to come kitted with the best of technology. The feature list includes a vertically-oriented infotainment screen with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. There is an all-digital driver display screen as well. 5/10 Rafale SUV gets a panormaic roof but this roof is very special. It gets multiple tint control functions which can be adjusted using Google Voice assist. 6/10 Renault also says that there is a key focus on sustainability with a lot of recycled materials used for upholstery purposes. 7/10 Rafale also seeks to be premium and unique in terms of its exterior design language. The vehicle's grille makes use of diamond-shaped elements on the face that enclose the new brand logo design. 8/10 The headlight shape and design is also new. Rafale gets headlights that boast of LED Adaptative Vision technology which adapts to the driving conditions. 9/10 Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp. 10/10 The SUV measures 4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. On launch, it will be offered in five colour options including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.
19 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM IST