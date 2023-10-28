In pics: Renault Kardian SUV set to arrive in India by 2027
Renault plans to launch the Kardian compact SUV in India by 2027, as a key part of its global product strategy.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 28 Oct 2023, 14:43 PM 1/7 Renault Kardian is going to be the next big thing from the French auto major in India. The compact SUV has been designed and developed from the ground up and comes with a fresh look. The SUV has been built keeping the markets such as India and Brazil in focus. 2/7 The Kardian SUV comes with a robust design commanding a strong road presence, despite its compactness. It gets a sharp looking black grille with a sleek chrome trim connecting the sharp LED daytime running lights. The LED headlamps come with dual-beam motif and feature a delta shape. It also comes with large air intake, chunky front and rear bumpers, skid plates, stylish alloy wheels, dual-tone body paint, turn indicator integrated ORVMs, roof rails, C-shaped LED taillights, roof spoilers etc. 3/7 This new flex-fuel compatible engine-powered SUV is expected to find its way around the world in multiple developing markets as part of Renault’s growth plan in 2027. India being one of the major markets for the French auto giant and the country being one of the rapidly growing place for the SUVs and crossovers, Renault is aiming to bring the car here within next four years. 4/7 The Renault Kardian SUV gets a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a wide range of information about the vehicle. The digital display sits within a rectangular deep pod, which is a signature design language we have seen in other Renault cars like Kwid hatchback available in India. 5/7 The first thing that grabs attention once one enteres the cabin of the Renault Kardian, is the feature-packed and layered dashboard. The free-standing and large touchscreen infotainment system comes with a host of connectivity options including Apple CarPlay. The centre console gets three rotary dials, conventional USB and Type-C charging ports. Another interesting design element is the gear shifter, which looks like a compact toggler siting at the centre console. 6/7 Another interesting design element is the gear shifter, which looks like a compact toggler siting at the centre console. The SUV gets a six-speed dual-clutch transmission paired with the engine. It is not clear, if Renault will bring this car with an AWD. However, considering the fact that Kardian is a compact SUV, expecting an all-wheel drivetrain from this SUV is a bit extra. 7/7 Powering the Renault Kardian SUV will be a 1.0-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine, which comes capable of running on flex fuel. This comes as an evolved version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder powerplant that is already on offer in India. While the three-cylinder engine can churn out 99 bhp power and 160 Nm torque, the turbo-petrol unit generates 125 bhp power and 220 Nm torque. While the India-spec engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and CVT, the new motor gets paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.
First Published Date:
28 Oct 2023, 14:43 PM IST