In pics: Renault Kardian SUV set to arrive in India by 2027

7/7

Powering the Renault Kardian SUV will be a 1.0-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine, which comes capable of running on flex fuel. This comes as an evolved version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder powerplant that is already on offer in India. While the three-cylinder engine can churn out 99 bhp power and 160 Nm torque, the turbo-petrol unit generates 125 bhp power and 220 Nm torque. While the India-spec engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and CVT, the new motor gets paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.