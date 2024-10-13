In pics: Renault Embleme is a shooting brake-styled EV that can run on hydrogen
The Renault Embleme concept comes with a dual powertrain setup that allows the shooting brake-styled electric car to run on both battery and hydrogen
...
French auto giant Renault is all set to uncover its latest concept car Embleme, which is a shooting-brake styled electric car concept, which claims to have a dual powertrain setup onboard, enabling the EV to run on both battery electric and hydrogen power.
Renault Embleme concept EV will be displayed on the Renault stand at the 2024 Paris Motor Show that is slated to commence from October 14. In the near future, the French car manufacturer plans to unveil this concept in full, showing the technological advances making this level of decarbonisation possible. The OEM claims that this concept EV has been developed to maximise decarbonisation throughout its life cycle. It is a family car designed to slash CO2 emissions throughout its lifecycle by 90 per cent, compared to an equivalent vehicle today.
Renault claims the Embleme concept symbolises a new holistic approach to car design. Its exterior design claims to blend sportiness, elegance and emotion through the curves and graphic, technical character lines. One of the exciting design elements of Renault Embleme is the exterior rearview mirror, which is replaced by two cameras integrated into the wheel arches, with windscreen wipers concealed under the bonnet and e-latch handles recessed into the bodywork. Two fins on the bonnet and two air vents on the bumper channel the airflow towards the windshield and behind the wheels, respectively.
Renault claims that this shooting brake-styled EV comes with flowing lines that optimise the aerodynamic efficiency of the car and maximise range efficiency as well. Powering the 4,800 mm long concept EV is a 40 kWh battery pack for everyday use paired with a hydrogen fuel cell for longer journeys. Renault also claims that this concept is a testimony to the automaker's ambition to continue innovating in the C segment and higher.
Renault Embleme's 160 kW electric motor uses no rare earth materials. It is powered by a small 40 kWh NMC battery, which is lightweight. On the other hand, the 30 kW PEMFC fuel cell runs on low-carbon hydrogen via a 2.8 kg tank, providing the power required for long journeys, with maximum efficiency of around 60 per cent. The concept EV claims to be capable of covering a distance of up to 1,000 kilometres without refuelling.
First Published Date: 13 Oct 2024, 14:11 PM IST
