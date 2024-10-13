In pics: Renault Embleme is a shooting brake-styled EV that can run on hydrogen

3/5

Renault claims the Embleme concept symbolises a new holistic approach to car design. Its exterior design claims to blend sportiness, elegance and emotion through the curves and graphic, technical character lines. One of the exciting design elements of Renault Embleme is the exterior rearview mirror, which is replaced by two cameras integrated into the wheel arches, with windscreen wipers concealed under the bonnet and e-latch handles recessed into the bodywork. Two fins on the bonnet and two air vents on the bumper channel the airflow towards the windshield and behind the wheels, respectively.