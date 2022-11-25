HT Auto
In pics: Pravaig Defy electric SUV gets 500 km of range and over 400 bhp

Pravaig has unveiled their first electric vehicle. It is an electric SUV, called Defy. It has a claimed range of more than 500 km from its 90.2 kWh battery.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 13:26 PM
Defy is the first electric SUV from Pravaig. The manufacturer has opened bookings for the vehicle.
Defy is the first electric SUV from Pravaig. The manufacturer has opened bookings for the vehicle.
The manufacturing of the Pravaig Defy will start from Q2 next year. 
The manufacturing of the Pravaig Defy will start from Q2 next year. 
Pravaig Defy is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pravaig Defy is priced at 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Pravaig Defy has a lenght of 4960 mm, ground clearance of 234 mm, leg room of 1215 mm and head roof of 1050 mm.
Pravaig Defy has a lenght of 4960 mm, ground clearance of 234 mm, leg room of 1215 mm and head roof of 1050 mm.
Pravaig is using eco-friendly materials such as recovered nylon, technical textile from PET bottles and vegan Leather. 
Pravaig is using eco-friendly materials such as recovered nylon, technical textile from PET bottles and vegan Leather. 
Pravaig says that they are using “Glass Smooth Suspension”.
Pravaig says that they are using “Glass Smooth Suspension”.
Pravaig Defy has a claimed range of more than 500 km. 
Pravaig Defy has a claimed range of more than 500 km. 
The Defy has a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a power output of 400 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque.
The Defy has a top speed of 210 kmph. It has a power output of 400 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque.
The electric SUV comes with all-wheel drive and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds.
The electric SUV comes with all-wheel drive and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.9 seconds.
Defy is also capable of getting software and hardware upgrades in the future.
Defy is also capable of getting software and hardware upgrades in the future.
First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Pravaig Defy electric SUV electric vehicles
