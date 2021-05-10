Top Sections
In pics: Porsche Taycan's water projection played at Australia's Darling Harbour

In pics: Porsche Taycan's water projection played at Australia's Darling Harbour

5 Photos . Updated: 10 May 2021, 02:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Porsche's first fully-electric model, the Taycan, has racked up around 50 international awards including the best sports car and the most luxurious one in 2020.

1/5Porsche has taken its all-electric Taycan to Australia and at the debut, the car was greeted with a dramatic display in Sydney, connecting the brand’s history with an electric future.
<
2/5The famous Darling Harbour in Sydney recently played backdrop to an innovative water projection featuring the new all-electric Taycan. Over the course of one night, thousands of people witnessed the eye-catching spectacle playing out over the harbour.
<
3/5To create the Taycan projection, high pressure jets were used to create a 20-metre-wide cloud hovering above the waterline, with stunning visuals of the Taycan projected on to it, along with 3D-effects, neon colours and electricity crackling across the water.
<
4/5All of this was complemented by projections on the side of a nearby skyscraper as well as a coordinated soundtrack to add to the atmosphere and the electric spirit of Taycan.
<
5/5The Porsche Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S have now been made available to order in Australia via the Porsche Centres along with the live configurator having local specifications and pricing.
<

