In pics: Porsche Panamera Turbo S unveiled

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 09:24 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Porsche is throwing caution to the wind and is looking at taking on race tracks with renewed energy courtesy the all-new Panamera Turbo S.

1/5When a car promises to hit 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds, it does command a whole lot of attention. And that is exactly what the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S. The 2021 Panamera range recently broke cover and while there is a plug-in hybrid option offered now, the bulk of the attention was taken by the Turbo S.
2/5It is quite easy to see just why Panamera Turbo S has become the talk of town the world over. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, the performance car has a mammoth 621 bhp and 820 Nm of torque available.
3/5Panamera Turbo S already created a record by completing a lap of Nurburgring circuit with a time of 7:29.81. It became the fastest executive car here.
4/5The air suspension and the torque vectoring system on the Turbo S has been updated while one can choose between Sport Turismo and Executive form when going for Panamera Turbo S.
5/5Panamera 2021 will also include a 4S E-Hybridm, GTS, apart from the updated Panamera and Panamera 4.
