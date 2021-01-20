Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Porsche introduces new variant in all-electric Taycan model range

In pics: Porsche introduces new variant in all-electric Taycan model range

6 Photos . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new Porsche Taycan variant comes with the standard Performance Battery, delivering up to 408 PS of output.
  • The two-deck Performance Battery Plus is available as an option.
  • The new model can do zero to 100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.

1/6Porsche has extended the Taycan model range with the fourth variant of its first all-electric sports saloon. The new entry-level model lines up alongside the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S.
<
2/6The new model features rear-wheel drive and is available with two sizes of battery. It also includes new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover.
<
3/6The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black of the new model are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are fitted as standard.
<
4/6The cockpit of the Taycan has been designed in a fashion that places a clear focus on the driver axis. There is also a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger.
<
5/6As standard, the Taycan comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment.
<
6/6The batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22 minutes and that power for a further 100 kilometres is achieved after only five minutes. The new Taycan can run between 431-484 kms on single charge.
<