In pics: Porsche digitally unveils 911 Targa sports car 8 Photos . Updated: 18 May 2020, 10:45 AM IST HT Auto Desk The Porsche 911 Targa is fitted with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard. 1/8Porsche took to digital platform to officially unveil the 2021 911 Targa which was supposed to be launched at the 2020 Beijing Motor Show that stands cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 2/8At the front, between the 911 Targa's LED headlights, its bonnet has a distinctive recess evoking the design of the first 911 generations. 3/8Compared to its predecessors, 911 Targa's body features significantly more pronounced wheel housings at the front. 4/8The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system which features a characteristic wide roll hoop, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in just 19 seconds. 5/8Its rear is dominated by its wider, variably extending rear spoiler and seamlessly integrated, elegant light bar. 6/8With the exception of the front and rear sections, the car's entire outer skin is made from aluminium. 7/8The interior is characterised by clear and straight lines of its dashboard and its recessed instruments. Alongside the central rev counter, two thin, frameless free-form displays extend the information provided to the driver. 8/8The Targa is powered by a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers. It now delivers 283 kW (385 PS) and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds – one tenth faster than before.