In pics: Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS debuts at ‘Festival of Dreams’

Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS sources power from a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 493 bhp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2023, 14:46 PM
1/7 Porsche India has showcased the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the 'Festival of Dreams' event. The sports car is already on sale in the Indian market for a price of 2.54 crore (ex-showroom).
2/7 The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is currently the range-topper in the automaker's 718 product range and the most powerful 718 till date.
3/7 The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 493 bhp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm.

4/7 The coupe's engine can rev out to a screaming 9,000 rpm and there is also Porsche Torque Vectoring on offer.
5/7 Porsche claims that the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and can hit 200 kmph in 10.9 seconds.
6/7 Braking duties on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS are done by a 6-piston caliper in the front with a rotor size of 408 mm whereas, at the rear, there is a 4-piston caliper with a 380 mm rotor.
7/7 Porsche has made the GT4 RS lightweight by using elements like carbon-fibre reinforced plastic.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 14:46 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Cayman
