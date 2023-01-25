In pics: Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS debuts at ‘Festival of Dreams’
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS sources power from a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 493 bhp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm.
Porsche India has showcased the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the 'Festival of Dreams' event. The sports car is already on sale in the Indian market for a price of ₹2.54 crore (ex-showroom).
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is currently the range-topper in the automaker's 718 product range and the most powerful 718 till date.
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 493 bhp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm.
The coupe's engine can rev out to a screaming 9,000 rpm and there is also Porsche Torque Vectoring on offer.
Porsche claims that the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and can hit 200 kmph in 10.9 seconds.
Braking duties on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS are done by a 6-piston caliper in the front with a rotor size of 408 mm whereas, at the rear, there is a 4-piston caliper with a 380 mm rotor.
Porsche has made the GT4 RS lightweight by using elements like carbon-fibre reinforced plastic.
First Published Date: 25 Jan 2023, 14:46 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Cayman
