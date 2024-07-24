In pics: Nissan X-Trail is here to go against Toyota Fortuner
- Nissan X-Trail will be offered in just one variant and one engine and transmission combo. It comes to India through CBU route.
Nissan is bringing back the X-Trail to the Indian market. It will come through the CBU route which means the prices could be slightly on the higher side. There would be three colours on offer - Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black
The bookings of the X-Trail will be starting on 26th July and deliveries will begin in August. Nissan already has brought 150 units of the X-Trail which are ready to dispatch.
It will be competing against the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
1498 cc
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1999.0 cc Diesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
The boot space with the third-rows folded is rated at 585 litres. Folding the middle row seats opens up cargo space of 1,424 litres for larger items. There is also a small storage under the floor of the boot. There is no spare tyre on offer.
Safety features include 7 airbags, Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving object detection (MOD), Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD), Electronic Stability controls (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill-start Assist (HSA), ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and all 4 wheel disc brakes.
The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is not the best in terms of graphics but does come with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sound system is also quite great. There is a dedicated camera button to pull up the 360 degree camera when needed.
The digital cluster is crisp and provides all the vital information. There is also automatic wipers and headlamps on offer. The multi-function steering wheel houses controls for cruise control, speed limiter, voice command and audio system.
The Nissan X-Trail will come equipped with LED headlamps featuring DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and keyless entry.
The X-Trail comes to India only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is a three-cylinder unit that gets variable compression and a turbocharger. It puts out 160 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty is a CVT automatic transmission. There are paddle shifters and three driving modes - Eco, Standard and Sport.
There is a 12V mild-hybrid system to aid in fuel efficiency and an auto start/stop system. The brand is not offering all-wheel drive in the Indian market which the rivals get.
First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 17:00 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS