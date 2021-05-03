Home
In pics: Nissan unveils 2022 Pathfinder large SUV
6 Photos
. Updated: 03 May 2021, 06:08 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SUV comes in a total of 14 colors/color combinations including five new two-tone treatments.
1/6Nissan has unveiled the all-new 2022 Pathfinder large SUV today. The vehicle gets a new face which now appears bolder with rugged SUV looks.
2/6It gets larger wheels, V-motion grille with a three-slot grille incorporated as an homage to the original Pathfinder, C-shaped headlights and floating roofline. Standard LED headlights include slim upper DRLs.
3/6At the rear, the LED taillights are slimmer than the previous design. The boxed out liftgate returns to the boldness of the first Pathfinder, including the oversized, satin chrome Pathfinder badging.
4/6The interior features a 12.3-inch digital dashboard that provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options. Complementing the digital dashboard is an available 10.8-inch Head-up Display,
5/6The 2022 Pathfinder will be powered by a 284-horsepower 3.5-litre Direct Injection V6 with 351 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission.
6/6Pathfinder 4WD drive models feature Nissan’s all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. The SUV will come with seven drive modes including Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow.
