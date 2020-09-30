In pics: Nissan transforms Leaf EV into emergency mobile power supply unit

Top Sections
6 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2020, 10:58 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Nissan Leaf mobile power supply has a wide range of application areas like medical, communications, lighting, heating and other life-supporting equipment.

1/6Nissan has transformed its Leaf electric car into a mobile power supply unit for use during emergencies like natural calamities and disasters. The concept power supply Leaf has been called Re-Leaf.
2/6Nissan claims that Re-Leaf can be driven straight into the center of a disaster where it can be parked to provide a steady and reliable source of power for rescue and relief operations.
3/6It features weatherproof plug sockets mounted on the outside of the body and this enables 110 to 230 volt devices to be powered by drawing energy from the vehicle's lithium-ion battery
4/6Some of the emergency equipment that can be powered by the car include an electric jackhammer, pressure ventilation fan, intensive care medical ventilator and a 100-watt LED floodlight.
5/6The Re-Leaf can be recharged once power is restored in the affected area or from the nearest available source.
6/6Nissan Leaf is one of the world's most-recognized and first mass-production electric car.
