In pics: Nissan Magnite eyes the sub-compact SUV crown in India
. Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 08:06 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Magnite carries the weight of a lot of expectations from Nissan, acting as a lifeboat to stay afloat for the Japanese car maker.
1/11Nissan globally revealed the production version of Magnite sub-compact SUV in October and the car will officially launch in India on December 2. It will seek to challenge the established players of the already crowded segment,
2/11Magnite's front grille is similar to the ones seen on some of the Datsun cars. It gets chrome outline on the side and at its bottom. There is a silver skid plate on the front bumper which seeks to lend the vehicle its SUV credentials.
3/11The all LED lights - head light, boomerang-shaped DRLs and fog lights at the bottom - on the Magnite are the most premium element here. The upright bonnet with its strong character lines further the SUV appeal.
4/11Over at the side, Magnite's design benefits from square wheel arches and a ground clearance of 204 mm. The vehicle gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
5/11There is also a very visible silver body cladding on the sides which begin from the front wheel arch and stop just short of the wheel arch at the rear.
6/11The rear profile gets small but sleek LED tail lights and the Magnite badge just under the rear wiper. The silver skid plate makes a comeback here and there is a brake light mounted on the rear spoiler as well.
7/11There is 336 litres of cargo space - the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 split - which is sufficient for a vehicle in this segment.
8/11The cabin of the Magnite gets a eight-inch infotainment screen that offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This also puts out rear parking feed as well as a side camera feed which may be helpful during parallel parking.
9/11An optional Tech pack on Magnite offers wireless phone charging, air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting and premium speakers.
10/11Magnite's seats have been given added cushioning. The rear get a center armrest with two cupholders and a slot to place a mobile phone. There is a mammoth 10-litre glove box at the front.
11/11Nissan is promising an engaging drive experience with a Turbo HTA0 engine option while buyers may also choose X-Tronic CVT transmission option. Magnite also claims to have the best-in-class turning radius of 5.0m.
