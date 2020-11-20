Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Nissan Magnite eyes the sub-compact SUV crown in India

In pics: Nissan Magnite eyes the sub-compact SUV crown in India

11 Photos . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 08:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Magnite carries the weight of a lot of expectations from Nissan, acting as a lifeboat to stay afloat for the Japanese car maker.

1/11Nissan globally revealed the production version of Magnite sub-compact SUV in October and the car will officially launch in India on December 2. It will seek to challenge the established players of the already crowded segment,
<
2/11Magnite's front grille is similar to the ones seen on some of the Datsun cars. It gets chrome outline on the side and at its bottom. There is a silver skid plate on the front bumper which seeks to lend the vehicle its SUV credentials.
<
3/11The all LED lights - head light, boomerang-shaped DRLs and fog lights at the bottom - on the Magnite are the most premium element here. The upright bonnet with its strong character lines further the SUV appeal.
<
4/11Over at the side, Magnite's design benefits from square wheel arches and a ground clearance of 204 mm. The vehicle gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
<
5/11There is also a very visible silver body cladding on the sides which begin from the front wheel arch and stop just short of the wheel arch at the rear.
<
6/11The rear profile gets small but sleek LED tail lights and the Magnite badge just under the rear wiper. The silver skid plate makes a comeback here and there is a brake light mounted on the rear spoiler as well.
<
7/11There is 336 litres of cargo space - the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 split - which is sufficient for a vehicle in this segment.
<
8/11The cabin of the Magnite gets a eight-inch infotainment screen that offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This also puts out rear parking feed as well as a side camera feed which may be helpful during parallel parking.
<
9/11An optional Tech pack on Magnite offers wireless phone charging, air purifier, puddle lamps, ambient mood lighting and premium speakers.
<
10/11Magnite's seats have been given added cushioning. The rear get a center armrest with two cupholders and a slot to place a mobile phone. There is a mammoth 10-litre glove box at the front.
<
11/11Nissan is promising an engaging drive experience with a Turbo HTA0 engine option while buyers may also choose X-Tronic CVT transmission option. Magnite also claims to have the best-in-class turning radius of 5.0m.
<