In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid arrives in style at 8.89 crore

The Revuelto is the first-ever hybrid from Lamborghini and packs over 1,000 bhp as the brand ushers into a new electrified era. Take a closer look at why the Revuelto is priced from Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM
1/11 At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom), the first batch for the Lamborghini Revuelto is already sold out with order books full globally till 2026 for the V12 hybrid supercar 
2/11 Just months after its global debut Lamborghini has introduced the new Revuelto in India, its first supercar with a hybrid powertrain. The new Revuelto is priced at 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) 
3/11 The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis, while the design is nothing short of a space ship 

4/11 The Y-shaped LED DRLs are distinctive, while the side fins behind the wheel arches channel the airflow 
5/11 The shark-nose front lends a sense of power to the Revuelto, while the overall styling remains sharp as ever
6/11 The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing and allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger on the Revuelto
7/11 The Revuelto gets a 6.5-litre V12 engine paired with 3 electric motors for a combined output of 1,001 bhp. The motor is paired with a newly developed transversely-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels
8/11 The Revuelto's cabin gets a 12.3-inch console with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. The car comes with connected tech as well as ADAS, a first for Lamborghini, making it significantly modern and safe over the Aventador
9/11 The passenger gets a 9.1-inch screen of their own further adding to a more immersive drive on the Revuelto. The UI on the screens is future-ready and can get OTA updates 
10/11 The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts some breathtaking performance numbers with 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 350 kmph
11/11 At 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in, the Revuelto is significantly more expensive than the Aventador but also packs a serious punch. The Lamborghini Revuelto is the start of a new electrified era
First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM IST
