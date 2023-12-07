This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoPhotos In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Arrives In Style At ₹8.89 Crore
In Pics: New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid arrives in style at ₹8.89 crore
The Revuelto is the first-ever hybrid from Lamborghini and packs over 1,000 bhp as the brand ushers into a new electrified era. Take a closer look at why the Revuelto is priced from Rs. 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 23:29 PM