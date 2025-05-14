TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Mg Windsor Pro Is Here With More Range And Features
In pics: MG Windsor Pro is here with more range and features
By:
Paarth Khatri
Updated on:
14 May 2025, 15:48 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
We take out the MG Windsor Pro for almost 200 km to see what all changes has the brand done.
1/10
JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Pro in the Indian market. It is priced at
₹
18.10 lakh ex-showroom. It is the new top-end variant of the Windsor EV.
2/10
The brand secured 15,000 bookings in just one day and then it clocked 20,000 sales in just 6 months which made it the best-selling electric vehicle in India. The brand received 8,000 bookings for the Windsor Pro in just 24 hours of launch.
3/10
The Windsor Pro is offered in three new colour schemes - Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver and Glaze Red. It will also be offered in Pearl White, Starburst Black and Turquoise Green.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
MG Windsor EV
38 kWh
331 km
₹ 14 - 17.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
64 kWh
350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Comet EV
17.3 kWh
230 km
₹ 7 - 9.84 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
MG ZS EV
50.3 kWh
461 km
₹ 18.98 - 26.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
90 kWh
580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG G10
Diesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/10
There are new 19-inch alloy wheels on offer that are borrowed from the Hector. At the rear, there is ADAS badging. The brand has also added an electric tailgate.
5/10
The black upholstery for the seats has been replaced with an Ivory White colour scheme because of which the cabin has a dual-tone theme. The new colour theme does make the cabin feel a bit more airy but there is a possibility that this colour scheme will be difficult to maintain. Apart from this, there are no changes to the interior.
6/10
The MG Windsor Pro features an expansive glass area that contributes to increased cabin temperatures during the day, thereby diminishing the air conditioner's efficiency. Additionally, this design impacts the functionality of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the wireless charger, as direct sunlight affects the center console. Fortunately, the front seats are equipped with ventilation to assist the front passengers.
7/10
The electric motor remains unchanged, positioned on the front axle, delivering a maximum power of 134 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. Some motor noise can be heard within the cabin, yet it consistently provides sufficient performance across all driving modes.
8/10
JSW MG Motor India has introduced ADAS Level 2 in the Windsor Pro, which now features Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance, Lane Departure Warning and prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Front Collision Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.
9/10
Our testing of the ADAS revealed that it occasionally disengages unexpectedly, posing potential safety risks. Additionally, we observed that the electric vehicle frequently veered left or right and failed to recognize the solid white line, leading us to disable the ADAS. However, the adaptive cruise control performed adequately on straight roads, allowing the driver to adjust the following distance. Regrettably, we did not have the opportunity to evaluate the Traffic Assist function, which may prove to be quite beneficial.
10/10
The Windsor Pro features an upgraded 52.9 kWh battery pack, in contrast to the standard Windsor EV's 38 kWh battery. The estimated range has increased from 332 km to 449 km, and the charging speed has improved from 45 kW to 60 kW. Utilizing a DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 20 percent to 80 percent in 50 minutes, while the Windsor Pro achieves this in 45 minutes. When using a 7.4 kWh AC charger, the charging time for the battery pack is 9.5 hours, compared to 7 hours for the 38 kWh battery pack. MG has not disclosed the charging duration for the Windsor Pro on a 3.3 kW charger.
First Published Date:
14 May 2025, 15:48 PM IST
TAGS:
JSW MG Motor India
Windsor EV
Windsor Pro
Similar Stories
Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under
₹
25 lakh in India promising a range of over 300 km
04 Feb 2025
Range Rover Autobiography LWB: What makes it special? Price, features, engine explained
17 Dec 2024
Ola S1 Pro to Ather Rizta: Electric scooters with longest range in India
24 May 2024
MG Windsor Pro launched with more range, advanced tech, priced at
₹
17.49 lakh
06 May 2025
MG Windsor Pro launch confirmed on May 6, to get extended range, more features
02 May 2025
Tata Nexon EV to MG Windsor EV Pro: These popular electric cars get V2L and V2V features
07 May 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS