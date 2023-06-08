In pics: Mercedes G-Class updated for India. Here's what the boss SUV offers now
Mercedes G-Class SUV has been launched in two variants - AMG Line and Adventure Edition.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM 1/7 Mercedes G-Class SUV has been updated for the Indian car market and now comes in two prominent variants - AMG Line (top) and Adventure Edition. Bookings for the SUV have been opened at ₹1.50 lakh and deliveries will commence from Q4 of this year. 2/7 The Mercedes G-Class is considred as one of the most capable SUVs anywhere in the world while still offering the high degree of luxury that the brand is known for. 3/7 Powered by an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, the G-Class offers 330 hp and 700 Nm of torque. But it is its off-road capabilities that truly seek to impress. A stable ladder frame made of steel up to 3.4 mm thickness, 241 mm high ground clearence, multiple drive modes, a dedicated G Mode for extreme terrains - among others - helps this SUV battle past obstacles. The underbody of the SUV is protected due to the vehicle's low design position. This protects the underbody and bodywork from most damages. 4/7
The Mercedes G-Class Adventure Edition is an India-spec model and gets several highlights such as roof rack with C profile rails, 18-inch 5-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in silver and Manufaktur logo package.
5/7 The SUV also gets a removable ladder with anti-slip coating at the back. 6/7 Other highlights include a full-size spare wheel mounted on the side-opening rear door and as many as four exclusive colour options. 7/7 But for those seeking sheer aesthetics in a rugged SUV, the AMG Line would be of choice. It gets AMG exterior styling and AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels.
08 Jun 2023, 12:28 PM IST