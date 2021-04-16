In Pics: Mercedes EQS electric sedan breaks cover

Home
7 Photos
. Updated: 16 Apr 2021, 02:27 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Mercedes EQS can pounce to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The EQS gets a choice between two battery packs - a 90 kWh or a high-performance 107.8 kWh. With a claimed range of well over 700 km per charge, the Mercedes EQS may outlast many of its direct and indirect rivals.
1/7The EQS is the first product to be fully based on Mercedes' all electric platform. It has a smoothly-flowing front grille with the prominent Mercedes tri-star logo.
<
2/7Its sweptback profile - hence the aerodynamic claim - adds to its sporty yet sophisticated touch while the rear profile is also kept typically clean, typically upmarket.
<
3/7The EQS stands as a solid testament to what a company that is nearly a century old can do to stay forever young and dynamic.
<
4/7What helps the EQS, and massively so, is that it is touted as the world's most aerodynamic car. It has a drag coefficient of just 0.20Cd. This is even better than the drag coefficient of 0.22Cd on the 2021 S-Class.
<
5/7The major highlight, undoubtedly at that, is the ginormous 55-inch at the center that stretches from either extremities of the dashboard. Mercedes calls it MBUX Hyperscreen and it is an apt name.
<
6/7The EQS from Mercedes has a claimed range of over 700 km, gets two battery pack options and hits 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
<
7/7EQS will lead the thunder brigade of electric vehicles from Mercedes. It sits at the pinnacle of the company's EV portfolio which also has - or will have - EQA, EQB, EQC, EQV, EQE and an AMG EQ as well.
<
