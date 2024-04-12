In pics: Mercedes EQS breaks cover with new looks, features and battery
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Apr 2024, 15:14 PM
Mercedes Benz has confirmed that it will launch nine new cars in India, including three new EVs, this year. These could also include the EQS facelift
...
- Mercedes Benz has confirmed that it will launch nine new cars in India, including three new EVs, this year. These could also include the EQS facelift launched in global markets this month.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 15:14 PM IST