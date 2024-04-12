Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Mercedes Eqs Breaks Cover With New Looks, Features And Battery

In pics: Mercedes EQS breaks cover with new looks, features and battery

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Apr 2024, 15:14 PM
Follow us on:
Mercedes Benz has confirmed that it will launch nine new cars in India, including three new EVs, this year. These could also include the EQS facelift
...
1/6 German auto giant Mercedes Benz has introduced the facelift version of its flagship electric sedan EQS in global markets. The 2025 EQS, considered as one of the best luxury electric car in the world, will be open for bookings in select markets from April 25, The facelift version of the electric sedan comes with new deisgn elements, updated feature list along with a bigger battery that promises more range per charge.
2/6 Mercedes Benz already offers the outgoing version of the EQS electric sedan in India. The carmaker is expected to launch the new EQS in the country soon. The German auto giant has confirmed that it will drive in nine new models to India this year, which will also include three electric vehicles. Besides the EQS, Mercedes may launch the EQS Maybach, 
3/6 The 2025 Mercedes EQS comes with several design changes on the outside. The most prominent changes can be seen on the front face of the electric sedan. The EQS facelift gets a more conventional Mercedes look with a black-grille and horizontal chrome inserts. The iconic logo, which earlier appeared on the closed grille, has now been repositioned on the bonnet like the older models from the carmaker.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon107.8 kwh Range Icon580 km
₹ 1.55 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon107.8 kwh Range Icon526 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi e-tron GT
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4kWh Range Icon379.0
₹ 1.80 - 2.05 Cr
Compare View Offers
Porsche Panamera
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.44 - 2.71 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi A8 L
Engine Icon2995.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.29 - 1.57 Cr
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
4/6 Inside the cabin, Mercedes will continue to offer the giant 56-inch MBUX system. The screen, which is a seamless integration of the driver display, touchscreen infotainment system and passenger display, will now come as a standard feature in all variants of the new EQS.
5/6 Mercedes Benz has also equipped the 2025 EQS with more space and luxury for the rear passengers. It now offers optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats which offer a special slanted footrest on the right side. It is placed between the rails of the front seat and noticeably increases the comfort for the rear passenger. It also offers features like seat heating Plus and neck and shoulder heating in the rear as well as pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth.
6/6 The EQS facelift electric sedan comes with a bigger battery pack, promising more range. Mercedes Benz has replaced the old battery with a new 118 kWh unit which is 10 per cent bigger in size. The carmaker said that it could offer driving range of around 699 kms on a single charge. The range can even go up to 822 kms on a single charge in some of the variants.
First Published Date: 12 Apr 2024, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles EQS Meredes Benz Electric vehicle Electric car EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS