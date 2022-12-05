Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Meet "goonj", A Customized Royal Enfield Electra That Wouldn't Rust

In pics: Meet “Goonj”, a customized Royal Enfield Electra that wouldn't rust

The custom build is done by TNT Motorcycles. It was made using stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium. The donor bike is a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI. The engine has not been changed. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM
1/10 The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust. 
2/10 TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle. 
3/10 The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
4/10 All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.

5/10 The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
6/10 The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
7/10 The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
8/10 Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
9/10 The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
10/10 Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
First Published Date: 05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Electra
