In pics: Meet “Goonj”, a customized Royal Enfield Electra that wouldn't rust
The custom build is done by TNT Motorcycles. It was made using stainless steel, cast iron and aluminium. The donor bike is a Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI. The engine has not been changed.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM
1/10
The custom build was done by TNT Motorcycles. What is special about it is that the shop says that the motorcycle will not rust.
2/10
TNT Motorcycles used stainless steel and aluminium to build each and every part of the motorcycle.
3/10
The design is a combination of Old School Café and Board Tracker.
4/10
All the upholstery on the motorcycle is finished in tobacco nappa leather by Trip Machine.
5/10
The custom build is named “Goonj” after owner's spouse's name
6/10
The engine is from the cast iron Electra 350. The shop has not made any changes to it.
7/10
The owner wanted to convert the Electra into memorabilia as he wanted to keep the motorcycle with him in the family forever.
8/10
Body parts like Fuel Tank hangers, hubs, disc plate covers, sprocket cover, engine point cover and rear axle covers are made up of aluminium.
9/10
The headlamp has been removed and it is replaced with a cafe racer fairing.
10/10
Stainless steel is used for parts like grips with internal throttle mechanism, handle bar, foot pegs, brake lever, gear lever, kick , side stand, disc plates, sprocket, and exhaust pipe.
First Published Date:
05 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM IST