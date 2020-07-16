In pics: Maserati unveils Ghibli Hybrid sedan - its first electrified model 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 06:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid sedan can hit a top speed of 255 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. 1/6Italian car manufacturer Maserati has unveiled the first electrified model in its history - the Ghibli Hybrid sedan. The new model is ready to replace the diesel version by the end of the year. 2/6The car gets a new front grille with blue details and redesigned bars to represent a tuning fork - a musical device that emits a sound of extreme purity, and which also evokes the Trident symbol itself. 3/6There are significant changes at the rear of the car where the light clusters have been completely restyled with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car. 4/6Inside, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has all the technological innovations presented such as the latest generation multimedia system Mia - Maserati Intelligent Assistant. The multimedia system's HD screen, with new graphics, more user-friendly and without surrounds, is increased in size from 8'4 to 10'1. 5/6The car is powered by a Fiat-sourced engine which was modified by the Modena technicians. It is combined with the new 2.0-litre turbo 4-cylinder petrol engine. Equipped with 48-volt MHEV technology, capable of reducing fuel consumption and emissions, the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brings the total power to 330 horsepower. 6/6The new car is the first step for Maserati to electrify all its new models. The battery in Ghibli Hybrid is mounted in the rear of the car, with benefits in terms of improved weight distribution.