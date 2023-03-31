In pics: Maserati MC20 can hit 100 kmph in under 3 seconds & costs ₹ 3.69 crore

Maserati MC20 is the new flagship for the manufacturer. It is the powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces 630 hp and 730 Nm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed DCT unit.

By: HT Auto Desk

Updated on: