In Pics: Maserati Mc20 Can Hit 100 Kmph In Under 3 Seconds & Costs 3.69 Crore

In pics: Maserati MC20 can hit 100 kmph in under 3 seconds & costs 3.69 crore

Maserati MC20 is the new flagship for the manufacturer. It is the powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces 630 hp and 730 Nm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed DCT unit.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM
Maserati has launched the MC20 in the Indian market for a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.69 crore (ex-showroom). This price is before the owner ticks any of the option boxes.
Maserati has launched the MC20 in the Indian market for a price of 3.69 crore (ex-showroom). This price is before the owner ticks any of the option boxes.
The MC20 is the new flagship of Maserati. it is the spiritual successor to the MC12. However, where the MC12 was a redesigned Ferrari Enzo, the MC20 is built from the ground up.
The MC20 is the new flagship of Maserati. it is the spiritual successor to the MC12. However, where the MC12 was a redesigned Ferrari Enzo, the MC20 is built from the ground up.
The interior of the MC20 is very minimalistic. It gets sport seats, a multi-function steering wheel and an uncluttered central console. 
The interior of the MC20 is very minimalistic. It gets sport seats, a multi-function steering wheel and an uncluttered central console. 
There is also a digital instrument cluster on offer which also has a very minimalistic design. 
There is also a digital instrument cluster on offer which also has a very minimalistic design. 
The manufacturer is using a lot of carbon fibre which helps in keeping the weight light and also makes the cabin look sporty.
The manufacturer is using a lot of carbon fibre which helps in keeping the weight light and also makes the cabin look sporty.
Maserati MC20 weighs less than 1.5 tonnes. This has been possible because the manufacturer is using lot of carbon fibre. In fact, the whole monocoque is made up of carbon fibre and weighs just 100 kg.
Maserati MC20 weighs less than 1.5 tonnes. This has been possible because the manufacturer is using lot of carbon fibre. In fact, the whole monocoque is made up of carbon fibre and weighs just 100 kg.
The rear diffuser helps in smooth out the air flow. The LED tail lamps have a very sleek motif. 
The rear diffuser helps in smooth out the air flow. The LED tail lamps have a very sleek motif. 
Maserati calls the engine on MC20 ‘Nettuno’. It gets some patented technology from F1.
Maserati calls the engine on MC20 ‘Nettuno’. It gets some patented technology from F1.
The engine is capable of putting out 630 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque output. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheels only.
The engine is capable of putting out 630 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque output. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheels only.
Maserati MC20 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of more than 325 kmph. 
Maserati MC20 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of more than 325 kmph. 
First Published Date: 31 Mar 2023, 14:16 PM IST
