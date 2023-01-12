In pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. It is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with idle start/stop system. The gearbox on offer are a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed
1/11
Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny. It is the fourth generation of the SUV.
2/11
The SUV comes with AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. A person can from 2H to 4H on the fly .There is also 4L or low-range transfer gear on offer.
3/11
The cabin gets a 17.78 cm or 22.86 cm infotainment systems. Both are touchscreen units. The smaller one is the SmartPlay Pro system while the larger one is the SmartPlay Pro+ system.
4/11
The top-end variant will be offered with a headlamp washer as well.
5/11
The top-end variant comes with automatic climate control, push start/stop system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors.
6/11
The boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 208 litres and 332 litres with the rear seats folded.
7/11
In terms of safety features, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist Function, Side Impact Door Beams and ISOFIX mounts among others.
8/11
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.
9/11
The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis. The departure angle is of 50 degrees, breakover angle is of 24 degrees and approach angle is of 36 degrees.
10/11
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
11/11
The cabin of the Jimny function over form philosophy. It is a pretty bare-bone cabin with tactile buttons which off-roaders do prefer.
First Published Date:
12 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM IST