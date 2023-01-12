In pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. It is powered by a 1.5-litre engine with idle start/stop system. The gearbox on offer are a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed
Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny. It is the fourth generation of the SUV.
The SUV comes with AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. A person can from 2H to 4H on the fly .There is also 4L or low-range transfer gear on offer.
The cabin gets a 17.78 cm or 22.86 cm infotainment systems. Both are touchscreen units. The smaller one is the SmartPlay Pro system while the larger one is the SmartPlay Pro+ system.
The top-end variant will be offered with a headlamp washer as well.
The top-end variant comes with automatic climate control, push start/stop system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors.
The boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 208 litres and 332 litres with the rear seats folded.
In terms of safety features, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist Function, Side Impact Door Beams and ISOFIX mounts among others.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.
The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis. The departure angle is of 50 degrees, breakover angle is of 24 degrees and approach angle is of 36 degrees.
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The cabin of the Jimny function over form philosophy. It is a pretty bare-bone cabin with tactile buttons which off-roaders do prefer.
First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki SUV Jimny
