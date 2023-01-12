Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Looks Like A Mini Grand Vitara

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks like a mini-Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the new compact SUV from the brand. It is expected to slot in between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 14:21 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno but gets design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. 
2/10 The interior is similar to the Baleno. It gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more.
3/10 Maruti Suzuki is offering two engine options. There is the 1.2-litre engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The BoosterJet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
4/10 The front grille design is very similar to the Grand Vitara. Also, it gets a split headlamp design just like the Grand Vitara. 
5/10 Maruti Fronx comes with a 360-degree camera that makes parking in tight spaces easier. 
6/10 There are squared-off wheel arches to increase the SUV-like profile of the Fronx. 
7/10 At the rear, there is a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
8/10 The Fronx is offered in eight colour options. There are five monotone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes.
9/10 The Fronx comes with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
10/10 Maruti Suzuki will offer Fronx in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 14:21 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS