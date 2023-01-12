In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks like a mini-Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the new compact SUV from the brand. It is expected to slot in between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno but gets design inspiration from the Grand Vitara.
The interior is similar to the Baleno. It gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and much more.
Maruti Suzuki is offering two engine options. There is the 1.2-litre engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The 1.2-litre engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The BoosterJet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The front grille design is very similar to the Grand Vitara. Also, it gets a split headlamp design just like the Grand Vitara.
Maruti Fronx comes with a 360-degree camera that makes parking in tight spaces easier.
There are squared-off wheel arches to increase the SUV-like profile of the Fronx.
At the rear, there is a lightbar that connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
The Fronx is offered in eight colour options. There are five monotone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour schemes.
The Fronx comes with Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Program, rear parking sensors, rear defogger and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.
Maruti Suzuki will offer Fronx in five variants. There is Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
