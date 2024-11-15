Copyright © HT Media Limited
In Pics: Mahindra XUV 400, the only Mahindra EV gets a five-star safety from Bharat NCAP

In Pics: Mahindra XUV 400, the only Mahindra EV gets a five-star safety from Bharat NCAP

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM
The Bharat New Car Assessment Program has revealed the Mahindra XUV 400 EV crash test results. The SUV was tested along with its siblings all scoring
1/6 The Mahindra XUV 400 all-electric SUV has been thoroughly tested at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) and has returned victorious with a full score of 5 stars in adult as well as child occupancy.
2/6 The compact SUV scored 14.38 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, In terms of the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored a full 16 out of 16 points.
3/6 In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, Mahindra's electric SUV scored 30.38 out of 32 points and it scored 43 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) category.

4/6 According to BNCAP, these ratings are applicable on EC L, EC L (O), EL LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL FH and EL FH(O). Summed up, these include all the variants of the XUV 400 EV.
5/6 The standard list of safety features present on the Mahindra XUV 400 EV include dual airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors. In the top variant, EL Pro gets features like six airbags, a reverse camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and hill hold assist.
6/6 The Mahindra XUV 400 EV competes in the electric compact SUV segment with the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, the Tata Punch EV, the Tata Curvv EV and the Citroen e-C3. It offers a maximum range of 456 km as per MIDC test results.
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM IST
