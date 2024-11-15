In Pics: Mahindra XUV 400, the only Mahindra EV gets a five-star safety from Bharat NCAP
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM
The Bharat New Car Assessment Program has revealed the Mahindra XUV 400 EV crash test results. The SUV was tested along with its siblings all scoring
...
- The Bharat New Car Assessment Program has revealed the Mahindra XUV 400 EV crash test results. The SUV was tested along with its siblings all scoring a five-star safety rating.
First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 08:55 AM IST