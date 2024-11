Bharat NCAP has just posted results of the Mahindra XUV 3XO stating that it scored a full 5-star score in terms of both adult as well as child occupan

...

Bharat NCAP has just posted results of the Mahindra XUV 3XO stating that it scored a full 5-star score in terms of both adult as well as child occupancy.

Read more

Read less