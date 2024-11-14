TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx Scores 5 Star Safety Crash Test Rating
In pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety crash test rating
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar Roxx is the only ladder frame chassis SUV that is tested by BNCAP
1/6
Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection.
2/6
Bharat NCAP tested AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard.
3/6
For adults, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. Apart from the driver's chest and lower legs which showed adequate protection, all of the parts of the body showed good protection.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar ROXX
2184 cc
Multiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc
Multiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
40 kWh
150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV700
2184 cc
Multiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
2498 cc
Diesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/6
The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety,
5/6
For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was 9.
6/6
Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor.
First Published Date:
14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM IST
TAGS:
Mahindra
Thar Roxx
Thar
Mahindra and Mahindra
Similar Stories
Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test
14 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx; Quick review
24 Aug 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx bookings open, deliveries start on Dussehra
03 Oct 2024
Looking for Mahindra Thar Roxx but waiting period too high? Here are 5 alternatives instead
04 Nov 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Thar: 5 features five-door SUV gets the other doesn't
09 Aug 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS