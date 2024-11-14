Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx Scores 5 Star Safety Crash Test Rating

In pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx scores 5-star safety crash test rating

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is the only ladder frame chassis SUV that is tested by BNCAP
1/6 Mahindra Thar Roxx has been tested by Bharat NCAP. It scored 5 stars in the test. The SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child protection. 
2/6 Bharat NCAP tested AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard.
3/6 For adults, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV scored 15.09 out of 16 and for the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it scored 16 out of 16. Apart from the driver's chest and lower legs which showed adequate protection, all of the parts of the body showed good protection. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/6 The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Brake Locking Differential (BLD) add further layers of safety, 
5/6 For child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation score were a perfect 24 and 12 respectively. The Vehicle Assessment Score was 9.
6/6 Additional Level 2 ADAS features, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with Blind View Monitor. 
First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 13:21 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Roxx Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS