HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HomeAutoPhotos In Pics: Mahindra Thar Gets Earth Edition, Price Starts At ₹15.40 Lakh
In pics: Mahindra Thar gets Earth Edition, price starts at ₹15.40 lakh
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 28 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM
Follow us on:
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide ran
...
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide range of cosmetic changes to be distinctive compared to the standard version of the SUV.