In pics: Mahindra Thar.e previews the future of India's true blue offroader
Mahindra Thar.e comes previewing a five-door electric SUV iteration of the standard ICE-powered Mahindra Thar, slated to launch in 2025.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM 1/7 Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled the electric concept version of the Thar SUV in South Africa on August 15. Christened as Mahindra Thar.e, the concept car previews the future of the SUV which is considered India's true blue off-roader. 2/7 Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV made its first appearance on the global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15. 3/7 Mahindra Thar.e concept is based on the automaker's INGLO P1 EV platform instead of the ladder frame chassis that underpins the internal combustion engine-powered Thar SUV. This platform is claimed to enhance the rigidity of the vehicle as well as offer significantly higher safety for the occupants. 4/7 Mahindra Thar.e concept looks wildly aggressive and bold with the 300 mm ground clearance, beefy bumpers and black plastic claddings along with the chunky offroad-focused tyres wrapping the unique shaped large wheels. The bulging wheel housings enhance the masculine presence of the SUV concept, while design elements like squarish LED headlamps and bifurcated LED DRLs enhance the visual impact. 5/7 While the automaker has unveiled the exterior of the Thar.e, the interior of the concept remains a mystery. However, the four-seater configuration of the five-door SUV and sunroof can be figured out. Expect the SUV to come loaded with a wide range of advanced tech-driven features in its production avatar. Also, the cabin is claimed to use 50% recycled PET and recyclable plastics. 6/7 Mahindra Thar.e's specifications are yet to be disclosed but the automaker has said that the skateboard platform will ensure improved range owing to an expanded size of the battery. A wheelbase ranging between 2,776 mm and 2,976 mm will ensure ample space for the occupants. Also, expect it to come equipped with dual motors fitted to each axle and channeling power to all four wheels and paired with a 4X4 system, making it capable of tackling all terrains without much hassle. 7/7 Mahindra is aiming to produce 2 lakh electric cars between 2027 and 2029. It also revealed the plan to trasform Bolero, Thar and other SUVs into EVs under its Born Electric strategy. Expect the Thar.e derived electric SUV to be an important part of that plan, however, the production model is expected to come as a toned-down version of the wild concept.
First Published Date:
17 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST