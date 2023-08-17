In pics: Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up is Mahindra's answer to Toyota Hilux
Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa, previewing the next-generation model of the Scorpio pickup truck.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 13:33 PM 1/6 Mahindra Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up broke cover at an event in South Africa showcasing what the next-generation Scorpio pickup truck will look like. Christened Mahindra Pik Up, the concept vehicle looks wild and aggressive from every angle. It is expected to hit showrooms sometime in 2025. 2/6 One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up. 3/6 Mahindra Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up showcased the next-gen Scorpio pickup truck that would lock horns with rivals like Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The concept pickup truck comes heavily accessorised portraying its capability to tackle the offroad challenges. 4/6 Despite being based on Mahindra Scorpio-N, the Globa Pik Up comes with significantly distinctive styling. It gets a glossy black and chunky front profile that include sharp looking LED headlamps with integrated LED DRL, vertically positioned LED fog lamps, tow hooks, thick black cladding at side profile, scuff plates, snorkel, roof rack etc. The double cab pickup truck also gets large alloy wheels wrapped with meaty offroad-focused tyres. 5/6 The Scorpio-N based pickup truck would be projected as a global model once it launches in 2025. It will be sold in Indian market and in several overseas markets as well. Based on a new ladder frame chassis, this pickup truck will come powered by a new generation mHawk diesel engine, while there will be both manual and automatic transmission options for the vehicle. 6/6 Mahindra Global Pik Up will come with a 4x4 drivetrain as standard enabling the Scorpio-N based pickup truck to tackle tough terrains without any hassle. The high ground clearance, off-road worthy tyres and rugged build quality will further make it a practical and well-capable vehicle for tough roads.
17 Aug 2023, 13:33 PM IST