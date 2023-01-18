In pics: LML Star electric scooter will launch soon, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
LML Star will be the first product that the brand launches when it returns as an electric two-wheeler manufacturer later this year.
LML is making its comeback in the Indian market. However, this time they are betting on electric two-wheelers.
They will first launch the Star electric scooter in the Indian market.
The Star was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was the only vehicle present at the pavilion of LML.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
LML is also working on Moonshot which is an electric motorcycle and Orion which is an electric bike.
LML Star has been designed in Italy. It gets a very futuristic looking design language.
There are LED Daytime Running Lamps and a projector headlamp neatly integrated into the front apron.
The Star is finished in white and black paint scheme with red accents.
The battery pack has been cleverly positioned into the floorboard which helps in lowering the centre of gravity.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2023, 13:55 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS