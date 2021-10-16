Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Oct 2021, 03:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk
New limited-edition 2022 Challenger Dark Horse Limited motorcycle takes inspiration from the Tennessee Rye whiskey and features a limited Rye Metallic paint with gold & green accents.
1/6New limited-edition 2022 Challenger Dark Horse Limited motorcycle takes inspiration from the Tennessee Rye whiskey and features a limited Rye Metallic paint with gold & green accents.
To commemorate six years of partnership, the legendary American motorcycle maker Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s, and Klock Werks Kustom cycles have again come together.
2/6To commemorate six years of partnership, the legendary American motorcycle maker Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s, and Klock Werks Kustom cycles have again come together.
The use of premium-looking Jack Daniel's touches is evident throughout the bike's body. And overall the bike carries forward the unmistakably iconic American muscle design.
3/6The use of premium-looking Jack Daniel's touches is evident throughout the bike's body. And overall the bike carries forward the unmistakably iconic American muscle design.
At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1768cc PowerPlus engine that is known to push out 122 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of torque.
4/6At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1768cc PowerPlus engine that is known to push out 122 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of torque.
Some of the key features on the bike include its Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight & driving lights, and more - like the Powerband audio system.
5/6Some of the key features on the bike include its Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight & driving lights, and more - like the Powerband audio system.
Each specific model gets numbered 1-107 along with the corresponding co-branded bike mat.
6/6Each specific model gets numbered 1-107 along with the corresponding co-branded bike mat.
