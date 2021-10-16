In Pics: Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Oct 2021, 03:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6New limited-edition 2022 Challenger Dark Horse Limited motorcycle takes inspiration from the Tennessee Rye whiskey and features a limited Rye Metallic paint with gold & green accents. 2/6To commemorate six years of partnership, the legendary American motorcycle maker Indian Motorcycle, Jack Daniel’s, and Klock Werks Kustom cycles have again come together. 3/6The use of premium-looking Jack Daniel's touches is evident throughout the bike's body. And overall the bike carries forward the unmistakably iconic American muscle design. 4/6At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1768cc PowerPlus engine that is known to push out 122 bhp of maximum power and 178 Nm of torque. 5/6Some of the key features on the bike include its Pathfinder adaptive LED headlight & driving lights, and more - like the Powerband audio system. 6/6Each specific model gets numbered 1-107 along with the corresponding co-branded bike mat.