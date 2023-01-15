In pics: Liger self-balancing scooters unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
The Liger self-balancing scooters will be available in five different colour options.
Liger Mobility's self-balancing scooter comes with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI.
Liger unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023 - X and X+, both of which will be available for bookings in mid-2023.
Liger Mobility also aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. The scooters claim to provide enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience,
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions.
The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger electric scooters have a top speed of 65 kmph.
