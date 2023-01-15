HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Liger Self Balancing Scooters Unveiled At Auto Expo 2023

In pics: Liger self-balancing scooters unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

The Liger self-balancing scooters will be available in five different colour options.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2023, 15:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Liger Mobility's self-balancing scooter comes with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI. 
1/6
Liger Mobility's self-balancing scooter comes with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI. 
Liger Mobility's self-balancing scooter comes with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI. 
Liger Mobility's self-balancing scooter comes with world's first self-balancing technology leveraging core sciences, IoT and AI. 
Liger unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023 - X and X+, both of which will be available for bookings in mid-2023.
2/6
Liger unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023 - X and X+, both of which will be available for bookings in mid-2023.
Liger unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023 - X and X+, both of which will be available for bookings in mid-2023.
Liger unveiled two electric scooters at the Auto Expo 2023 - X and X+, both of which will be available for bookings in mid-2023.
Liger Mobility also aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. The scooters claim to provide enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience, 
3/6
Liger Mobility also aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. The scooters claim to provide enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience, 
Liger Mobility also aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. The scooters claim to provide enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience, 
Liger Mobility also aims to start exporting these two-wheelers by mid-2025. The scooters claim to provide enhanced rider safety, comfort and convenience, 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Amo Mobility Inspirer (HT Auto photo)
Amo Mobility Inspirer
₹47,149 - 77,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ampere Reo (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Reo
₹40,699 - 56,190 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avon E Lite (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Lite
₹23,364 - 28,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Avon E Star (HT Auto photo)
Avon E Star
₹60,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
160 cc
₹93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.
4/6
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.
The auto-balancing or self-balancing technology can be activated or deactivated at lower speeds by just pushing a button.
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions.
5/6
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions.
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions.
The Liger X and Liger X+ will come powered by a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have been developed for Indian weather conditions.
The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger electric scooters have a top speed of 65 kmph.
6/6
The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger electric scooters have a top speed of 65 kmph.
The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger electric scooters have a top speed of 65 kmph.
The battery has advanced algorithms ensuring thermal safety and predictive maintenance. The Liger electric scooters have a top speed of 65 kmph.
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 15:35 PM IST
TAGS: Liger
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city