In pics: Latest Bentayga S SUV is sportier than ever before
7 Photos
. Updated: 26 May 2021, 11:26 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Bentley Bentayga S is claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world. The latest updates seek to make it even better to just stop and be stared at.
1/7Bentley Motors has officially launched the updated Bentayga S SUV and the flagship model promises to raise the bar further, both in terms of performance as well as in the looks.
<
2/7Bentayga S is the fourth model in the Bentayga range and is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can produce 542 bhp of maximum power. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.
<
3/7There are miled tweaks to the exterior design as well but these do contribute to enhancing the appeal of the SUV. The chrome garnish on the Bentayga S has been mostly replaced with gloss black accents.
<
4/7Bentley has added dark tint lenses to head lamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes.
<
5/7Interestingly, the 22-inch alloy wheels are not blacked out, as often done for the performance avatars of popular models to give them a more sporty appeal.
<
6/7The new Bentley Bentayga S gets several off-road terrain modes, which include Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand. The SUV has a water wading capacity of 500 mm.
<
7/7Inside, Bentley will offer new seats, unique stitching, a new colour split and Alcantara to match the striking exterior of the new Bentayga S model. There are colour accents on the instrument panel, centre console, door pads and seat bolsters.
<
