Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Latest Bentayga S SUV is sportier than ever before

In pics: Latest Bentayga S SUV is sportier than ever before

7 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2021, 11:26 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Bentley Bentayga S is claimed to be the fastest SUV in the world. The latest updates seek to make it even better to just stop and be stared at.

1/7Bentley Motors has officially launched the updated Bentayga S SUV and the flagship model promises to raise the bar further, both in terms of performance as well as in the looks.
<
2/7Bentayga S is the fourth model in the Bentayga range and is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can produce 542 bhp of maximum power. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.
<
3/7There are miled tweaks to the exterior design as well but these do contribute to enhancing the appeal of the SUV. The chrome garnish on the Bentayga S has been mostly replaced with gloss black accents.
<
4/7Bentley has added dark tint lenses to head lamps and tail lamps, black door mirrors and black split oval tailpipes.
<
5/7Interestingly, the 22-inch alloy wheels are not blacked out, as often done for the performance avatars of popular models to give them a more sporty appeal.
<
6/7The new Bentley Bentayga S gets several off-road terrain modes, which include Snow and Wet Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand. The SUV has a water wading capacity of 500 mm.
<
7/7Inside, Bentley will offer new seats, unique stitching, a new colour split and Alcantara to match the striking exterior of the new Bentayga S model. There are colour accents on the instrument panel, centre console, door pads and seat bolsters.
<

TRENDING NEWS

See All