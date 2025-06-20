TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Land Rover Defender Gets Trophy Edition
In pics: Land Rover Defender gets Trophy Edition
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
20 Jun 2025, 16:59 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Land Rover has launched the Defender 110 Trophy Edition. The already rugged SUV goes even more hardcore.
1/10
Land Rover has introduced the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, a special variant of its rugged SUV developed to coincide with the launch of the global Defender Trophy competition..
2/10
Inside the cabin, the Trophy Edition maintains the Defender’s utilitarian layout while introducing subtle design enhancements. It features Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery and illuminated treadplates.
3/10
The exposed Cross Car Beam, a signature design element, is painted to match the exterior body colour and includes laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding, reinforcing the vehicle’s exclusive character.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Land Rover Defender
4999 cc
Multiple
₹ 1.04 - 2.79 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover
4395 cc
Multiple
₹ 2.40 - 4.98 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery
2997 cc
Diesel
₹ 1.34 - 1.47 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2996 cc
Multiple
₹ 1.45 - 2.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc
Multiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc
Multiple
₹ 67.90 - 69.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/10
The Trophy Edition is based on the standard Defender 110 platform but features a set of enhancements.
5/10
It is available in two heritage-inspired paint options, Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green, which pay homage to earlier Defender models used in remote expeditions and rural environments. These colours can also be paired with an optional Matte Protective Film for added scratch and scuff protection during off-road use.
6/10
A Gloss Black finish is applied to key areas, including the bonnet, lower bodysides, brake callipers and rear recovery eyes, giving the vehicle a more assertive appearance. Trophy-specific decals on the bonnet, C-pillars and rear badging further distinguish this limited edition.
7/10
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes fitted with 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels equipped with all-terrain tyres designed to perform in a variety of surface conditions.
8/10
Other enhancements include a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch protection, and a black front undershield, all of which reinforce the vehicle’s off-road readiness.
9/10
A suite of optional accessories adds to its expedition appeal. These include an expedition roof rack for added storage, a black deployable roof ladder to access roof-mounted gear, and a side-mounted gear carrier for carrying wet or muddy items.
10/10
Customers can also choose to add a raised air intake for improved dust filtration and front and rear classic mud flaps for better protection in challenging terrain.
First Published Date:
20 Jun 2025, 16:59 PM IST
TAGS:
Land Rover
Defender
Similar Stories
Land Rover Defender Octa: Top 5 highlights
05 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
Tata Nexon.ev 45 kWh and Red Dark edition launched. Check them out!
25 Sep 2024
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon: Check out this limited-edition collector's dream motorcycle
11 Feb 2025
Land Rover Classic launches Defender V8 Soft Top with bespoke options and V8 engine
29 Apr 2025
Land Rover celebrates 35 years of Discovery SUV with limited edition model
12 Jul 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS