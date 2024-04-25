TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Lamborghini Urus Se Electrifies The Performance Suv
In pics: Lamborghini Urus SE electrifies the performance SUV
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
25 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Urus SE comes as an electrified avatar of the SUV and offers more power-packed performance.
1/7
Lamborghini has taken the wrap off its much awaited and much hyped Urus SE, which is essentially the plug-in hybrid version of the performance SUV. The Lamborghini Urus SE comes positioned along with the other two variants of the automaker's bestselling model, namely the Performante and S. The OEM claims that delivries for the Lamborghini Urus SE will commence from July this year.
2/7
Lamborghini has given the SUV a nip and tuck on the design front with updated matrix LED headlamps with revised LED anytime running lights. There are some discreet tweaks to the car with front profile design elements derived from the Revuelto, while the rear apparently takes after the Gallardo.
3/7
Lamborghini Urus SE comes available in more than 100 ecterior colour options, while it also gets 47 interior themes. The consumers can also opt for the exclusive customisation program for the performance SUV through Lamborghini's Ad Persona program, which offers customisation of its cars as per the buyer's choice at a premium over the standard model.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus S
3999.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante
3996.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 4.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bentley Bentayga
3996.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 4.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos
1497 cc
Multiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra XUV700
2184.0 cc
Multiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/7
The hybrid Urus comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens and four new selectable modes: EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge, which are on top of the usual Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra.
5/7
The Lamborghini Urus SE gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Housed with an eight-speed automatic transmission the electric motor produces 186 bhp peak power and 482 Nm maximum torque. Combined, the electrified powertrain churns out 778 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 950 Nm of mammoth torque output from 1,750 rpm. The PHEV version of Urus generates more power than the non-hybrid version. Adding the lower emission to that creates a winning combination for the SUV.
6/7
For the electrification duty, the Lamborghini Urus SE uses a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is mounted under the cargo floor. It offers 60 kilometres of pure electric range. Driven in EV mode, the SUV claims to top out at 130 kmph. If the driver keeps pressing, the V8 motor automatically kicks in after that. The supercar marque claims the new Urus SE offers 80 per cent lower emissions compared to the pure ICE version.
7/7
Lamborghini claims that compared to the Urus S, the new Urus SE is 0.1 seconds quicker to reach 0-100 kmph. It takes 3.4 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position. However, the Performante remains the quickest Urus at 3.3 seconds. The new Urus SE reaches 0-200 kmph in 1.4 seconds, faster than the petrol-only version by 1.1 seconds and even 0.1 seconds quicker than the spicy Urus Performante. The new electrified Urus can reach 312 kmph top speed flat out.
First Published Date:
25 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS:
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini
Urus SE
sportscar
hybrid car
luxury car
Similar Stories
Lamborghini celebrates 60 years milestone, showcases Urus Performante SUV
05 Dec 2023
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
03 Apr 2024
Maruti Suzuki sells 50 lakh used cars: Why people are buying from Maruti Suzuki True Value?
09 Aug 2023
Looking for cars under
₹
15 lakh with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines? Here are your top five options
27 Oct 2023
Hero Splendor Plus to Honda SP 125: Top practical and affordable motorcycles under
₹
1 lakh for regular city commuting
23 Oct 2023
Lamborghini Urus PHEV set to break cover on April 24. What to expect
23 Apr 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS