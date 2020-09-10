Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

In pics: Lamborghini's journey of 10,000 Aventador models in nine years

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 05:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The 10,000th Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster model is destined for the Thai market.

1/6Lamborghini has reached a historical milestone with its Aventador model, producing the 10,000th unit of the car at its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The milestone model is a grey Aventador SVJ Roadster.
<
2/6The Aventador range debuted in 2011. The one in the picture - Aventador J was unveiled in 2012. The 700 HP two-seater features cutting-edge technological solutions and is designed to travel at speeds in excess of 300 km/h.
<
3/6A limited-run Aventador Miura Homage was unveiled in 2016 as a special series derived from the Aventador coupé. It pays tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars.
<
4/6The Lamborghini Aventador S was also introduced in 2016, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics.
<
5/6The Aventador SVJ, introduced in 2018, has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.
<
6/6The latest Aventador S by Skyler Grey was unveiled in 2019. It features Lamborghini’s automotive art as well as Skyler Grey's main techniques of street art.
<