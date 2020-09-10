Home Latest Trending My Reads
In pics: Lamborghini's journey of 10,000 Aventador models in nine years
6 Photos
. Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 05:26 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The 10,000th Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster model is destined for the Thai market.
1/6Lamborghini has reached a historical milestone with its Aventador model, producing the 10,000th unit of the car at its factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The milestone model is a grey Aventador SVJ Roadster.
2/6The Aventador range debuted in 2011. The one in the picture - Aventador J was unveiled in 2012. The 700 HP two-seater features cutting-edge technological solutions and is designed to travel at speeds in excess of 300 km/h.
3/6A limited-run Aventador Miura Homage was unveiled in 2016 as a special series derived from the Aventador coupé. It pays tribute to the Miura, the forerunner of Lamborghini’s V12 super sports cars.
4/6The Lamborghini Aventador S was also introduced in 2016, featuring a new aerodynamic design, redesigned suspension, more power, and completely revamped driving dynamics.
5/6The Aventador SVJ, introduced in 2018, has already established itself as the fastest production vehicle on Germany’s famous Nürburgring-Nordschleife track, covering the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.
6/6The latest Aventador S by Skyler Grey was unveiled in 2019. It features Lamborghini’s automotive art as well as Skyler Grey's main techniques of street art.
