In pics: Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder enters Indian market
4 Photos
Updated: 08 Jun 2021, 10:29 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
Price of Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder stands at ₹3.54 crore. This is the second launch for the country from Lamborghini this year.
1/4Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder in India today. It is an open-top rear-wheel-drive model which is based on the luxury sports car maker's popular Huracan Evo and will be priced at ₹3.54 crore.
2/4It is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that can generate a massive power of 602 bhp and a peak torque of 560 Nm. With a top speed of more than 320 kmph, the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder can reach 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
3/4The all-new RWD Spyder has the same cabin as the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is mounted on the centre console and the touchscreen is tuned with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa voice recognition features.
4/4The new model is about 120 kgs heavier than the hard-top model due to the drop-top roof mechanism. The soft-top roof can be opened or shut in 17 seconds even while driving at a speed of up to 50 kmph. This is the second launch from the luxury automaker this year in India.
