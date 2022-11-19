HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HomeAutoPhotos
In Pics: Kia Seltos Facelift Breaks Cover Globally, Could Launch In India Soon
In pics: Kia Seltos Facelift breaks cover globally, could launch in India soon
Kia has updated the Seltos in the global market. It will be sold with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the foreign markets. However, in India, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM