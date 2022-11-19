Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Kia Seltos Facelift Breaks Cover Globally, Could Launch In India Soon

In pics: Kia Seltos Facelift breaks cover globally, could launch in India soon

Kia has updated the Seltos in the global market. It will be sold with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre petrol engine in the foreign markets. However, in India, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM
Follow us on:
1/8 Kia has reworked the exterior as well as the interior of the Seltos facelift.
2/8 2023 Seltos gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display. 
3/8 Up-front the grille is all-new and is similar to the one found on the Carnival that is sold in the foreign markets.
4/8 At the rear, the Seltos gets new LED tail lamps that are similar to the one found on the Carens.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
5/8 The headlamps have a projector setup and a redesigned LED Daytime Running Lamps.
6/8 Kia has unveiled 2023 Seltos globally and it is expected to launch in India too.
7/8 Kia has also introduced ADAS to the 2023 Seltos.
8/8 In india, Kia can launch the Seltos facelift sometime next year.
First Published Date: 19 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Seltos
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS