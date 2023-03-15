In pics: Kia EV9 might be the most butch looking electric SUV
Kia EV9 was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in concept form. Now, a prototype has been unveiled of the electric SUV globally. It is expected that the EV9 will not launch in India, atleast as of now.
15 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM
1/11
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
2/11
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
3/11
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed.
4/11
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
5/11
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system.
6/11
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
7/11
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
8/11
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
9/11
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
10/11
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
11/11
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
15 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM IST