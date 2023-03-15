HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Kia Ev9 Might Be The Most Butch Looking Electric Suv

In pics: Kia EV9 might be the most butch looking electric SUV

Kia EV9 was showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in concept form. Now, a prototype has been unveiled of the electric SUV globally. It is expected that the EV9 will not launch in India, atleast as of now. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
1/11
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
Kia has unveiled their new flagship electric SUV in the global market. It is called EV9 and looks essentially the same as the concept version that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
2/11
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is a three row SUV. The second row can be swiveled 180-degrees so that the occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
3/11
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 
The EV9 is based on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. It is essentially an electric skateboard platform so the wheels are placed on the corners and the floorboard is where battery packs are placed. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Ev9 Concept
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.12 kmpl
₹55.66 - 55.67 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
4/11
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
Speaking of battery packs, their capacity hasn't been revealed yet. However, it could be 77.4 kWh unit from the Ioniq 5.
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
5/11
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The dashboard is equipped with 12.3-inch dual screens. There is a driver's digital display and an infotainment system. 
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
6/11
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The seats are spacious and get dual-tone upholstery.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
7/11
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit and the dashboard looks quite modern.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
8/11
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
Kia will be offering EV9 as a six or seven seater SUV. On the sides, there are flush door handles and a charging port.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
9/11
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
It seems like not every version of the EV9 will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof. At the rear, there will be vertical LED tail lamps.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
10/11
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The center console doors are further designed to add to the overall refinement of the interior space.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
11/11
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
The headlamps have been stacked vertically. Kia says that their Tiger Face grille has now gone digital.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Motors EV9 electric vehicles EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city