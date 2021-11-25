Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Kia debuts completely redesigned new-gen Niro SUV

In pics: Kia debuts completely redesigned new-gen Niro SUV

6 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 09:30 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The audio-visual screen and air vents inside Kia Niro are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the modern dash design.
  • It also gets ambient mood lighting that makes the interior welcoming. 

1/6Kia has taken the covers off its new generation Niro SUV at the Seoul Mobility Show. The SUV comes with a new Opposites United design philosophy with a bolder look than the first generation. The SUV takes its design cues from the 2019 HabaNiro concept.
2/6The signature tiger nose grille has been redesigned for the all-new Niro. It now extends from the hood through to the rugged fender below. It also gets heartbeat LED daytime running lights (DRLs). 
3/6Overall, new Kia Niro wears a stylish and bold crossover look and high-tech two tone body. At the rear, SUV gets boomerang-shaped rear taillights.
4/6On the inside, new Kia Niro features a dual screen divided into two segments. The first screen, displaying the counters, extends to the right into a second slab, more diagonally which displays the multimedia system. Below sits a floating center console.
5/6Kia Niro uses recycled wallpaper for the headliner and seats in organic polyurethane and textile fiber made from eucalyptus leaves. The all-new Niro also gets a Greenzone driving mode. This automatically switches from hybrid to electric when the driver wants it to.
6/6The new Kia Niro SUV will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric versions. It is likely to hit the markets in the second half of next year.
  • First Published Date : 25 Nov 2021, 09:30 AM IST