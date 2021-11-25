Home
In pics: Kia debuts completely redesigned new-gen Niro SUV
Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 09:30 AM IST
The audio-visual screen and air vents inside Kia Niro are incorporated within the diagonal gaps of the modern dash design. It also gets ambient mood lighting that makes the interior welcoming.
1/6Kia has taken the covers off its new generation Niro SUV at the Seoul Mobility Show. The SUV comes with a new Opposites United design philosophy with a bolder look than the first generation. The SUV takes its design cues from the 2019 HabaNiro concept.
2/6The signature tiger nose grille has been redesigned for the all-new Niro. It now extends from the hood through to the rugged fender below. It also gets heartbeat LED daytime running lights (DRLs).
3/6Overall, new Kia Niro wears a stylish and bold crossover look and high-tech two tone body. At the rear, SUV gets boomerang-shaped rear taillights.
4/6On the inside, new Kia Niro features a dual screen divided into two segments. The first screen, displaying the counters, extends to the right into a second slab, more diagonally which displays the multimedia system. Below sits a floating center console.
5/6Kia Niro uses recycled wallpaper for the headliner and seats in organic polyurethane and textile fiber made from eucalyptus leaves. The all-new Niro also gets a Greenzone driving mode. This automatically switches from hybrid to electric when the driver wants it to.
6/6The new Kia Niro SUV will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric versions. It is likely to hit the markets in the second half of next year.