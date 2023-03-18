HT Auto
In pics: Kawasaki Eliminator is the latest rival to RE Super Meteor 650

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 uses an all-new frame but the engine is shared with the Ninja 400. It puts out 48 hp and 37 Nm.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2023, 13:35 PM
Kawasaki has unveiled the Eliminator 400 for the Japanese market. 
The Eliminator moniker returns to the line-up after almost a decade. 
The Eliminator 400 is a cruiser that shares its engine with the Ninja 400. 
The Eliminator 400 is powered by a 399 cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 48 hp and a peak torque output of 37 Nm. 
The instrument cluster is a digital unit and there is an off-set key slot. 
Kawasaki is using a brand-new trellis frame. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear.
Being a cruiser, the seat height is very friendly at 735 mm. The fuel tank measures 12 litres. 
Braking hardware consists of a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS too.
Kawasaki offers the Eliminator in two variants. There is Standard and SE. 
