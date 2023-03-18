In pics: Kawasaki Eliminator is the latest rival to RE Super Meteor 650
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 uses an all-new frame but the engine is shared with the Ninja 400. It puts out 48 hp and 37 Nm.
Kawasaki has unveiled the Eliminator 400 for the Japanese market.
The Eliminator moniker returns to the line-up after almost a decade.
The Eliminator 400 is a cruiser that shares its engine with the Ninja 400.
The Eliminator 400 is powered by a 399 cc parallel-twin engine. It produces 48 hp and a peak torque output of 37 Nm.
The instrument cluster is a digital unit and there is an off-set key slot.
Kawasaki is using a brand-new trellis frame. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the rear.
Being a cruiser, the seat height is very friendly at 735 mm. The fuel tank measures 12 litres.
Braking hardware consists of a 310 mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. It gets dual-channel ABS too.
Kawasaki offers the Eliminator in two variants. There is Standard and SE.
TAGS: Eliminator Kawasaki
