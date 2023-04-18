Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Kabira Km4000 Electric Motorcycle Has Range Of 150 Km And Top Speed Of 120 Kmph

In pics: Kabira KM4000 electric motorcycle can turn heads on road with its looks

The KM4000 is the flagship electric motorcycle from Kabira Mobility. It is priced at 1,65,525 ex-showroom, Goa.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 14:32 PM
1/10 Kabira Mobility is an electric two-wheeler manufacturer. They currently have the KM3000 and KM4000 in their lineup with the KM400 being their flagship electric motorcycle. 
2/10 The KM4000 is a naked street electric motorcycle. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 150 km on a single charge.
3/10 The top speed of KM4000 is 120 kmph but its does take some time to reach there. 

4/10 Kabira Mobility claims that the KM4000 can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.
5/10 The design of the KM4000 is inspired by ICE motorcycles. The fuel cap on the tank is non-functional, it is there for cosmetic purpose only. 
6/10 The instrument cluster is a digital unit that changes theme if the headlamp is turned on.
7/10 The overall design of the KM4000 will remind you of some other naked street motorcycle that has been beefed-up. 
8/10 The headlamp will remind you of the Yamaha FZ. It does come with a halogen daytime running lamp while the main unit is LED. 
9/10 The electric hub motor is capable of producing power of 4 kW and the brand offers a warranty of 3 years.
10/10 The seat of the motorcycle is very firm and the ends of the foot pegs are very sharp. 
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 14:32 PM IST
TAGS: Kabira Mobility EV electric vehicles KM4000
