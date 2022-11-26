In pics: Jawa 42 Bobber will grab everyone's attention
Jawa 42 Bobber is currently the most affordable bobber that one can buy in the Indian market. It is the second bobber motorcycle after Perak. There is quite a bit of differences between the 42 Bobber and Perak.
The 42 Bobber is the latest offering from Jawa.
It is the second motorcycle after Perak under ‘factory custom’ line-up.
In the line-up, 42 Bobber sits below the Perak and is quite different from it.
The fuel tank is borrowed from the Yezdi Roadster. It gets knee recesses and tank grips.
The single-piece seat is adjustable and there is no provision for fitting a rear seat for the pillion.
All the lighting elements are LED. The rear tail lamp is positioned on the fender rather than being under the seat like on the Perak.
There are bar-end mirrors which do not offer a good view of what is behind.
The engine is a 334 cc unit as found on other Classic Legend motorcycles but is now in a new state of tune.
The engine puts out 30 Ps of max power and 32 Nm of peak torque.
The instrument cluster is shared with Yezdi Roadster and is hard to read under direct sunlight.
The headlamp is also taken from the Yezdi Roadster. It is an LED unit.
The fenders are finished in gloss black and the engine is in chrome.
The 42 Bobber also gets a twin-exhaust setup just like other models.
First Published Date: 26 Nov 2022, 08:29 AM IST
